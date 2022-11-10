Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.46. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 2,373 shares changing hands.

Psychemedics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

About Psychemedics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.