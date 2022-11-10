Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.46. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 2,373 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.53.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.
