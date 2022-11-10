PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in October

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of PUTKY traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.