Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 306,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.