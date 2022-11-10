Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.35-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $18.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.81. 1,076,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,216. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.91.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 157.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 86.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

