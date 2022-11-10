PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PUBM stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

