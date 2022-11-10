PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.79.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PubMatic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

