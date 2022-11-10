Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Skyline Champion in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SKY stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

