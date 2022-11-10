Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%.
Endeavour Silver Stock Down 6.8 %
NYSE EXK opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
