QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Buys $199,400.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
QCR Price Performance
Shares of QCRH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
