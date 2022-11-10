QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Buys $199,400.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 747.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $6,402,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

