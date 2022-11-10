QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Buys $199,400.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Rating) Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 747.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $6,402,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

