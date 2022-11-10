QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

