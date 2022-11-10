Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00013057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $242.30 million and $52.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.64 or 0.07396841 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,406,532 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

