Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.