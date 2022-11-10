Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

