Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 2.52% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 216,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 125,904 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

