Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $352,342.14 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

