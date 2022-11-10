Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.90 million and $9.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.01745825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006712 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000555 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.01758026 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

