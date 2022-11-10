Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Radware Price Performance

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.45 million, a P/E ratio of -516.25, a P/E/G ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $42.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Radware by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Radware by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radware by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

