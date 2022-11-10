Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,337,276 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

