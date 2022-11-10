RAMP Price Reaches $0.0396 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $17,190.08 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

