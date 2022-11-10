RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,003.64

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $16,003.64 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00599868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.31 or 0.31246859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000316 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

