Raymond James Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $65.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.