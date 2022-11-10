Raymond James Cuts Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZNOF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

