Raymond James Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to $9.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,288,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310,622 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 23.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

