RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $47,541.44 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $47,541.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,222,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

