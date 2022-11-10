Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 657,600 shares trading hands.

Real Goods Solar Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.