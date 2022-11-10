Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

