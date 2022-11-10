Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,952,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

