Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA traded up $18.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

