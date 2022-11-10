Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.1 %

COST traded up $20.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.19. 110,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.07 and a 200 day moving average of $499.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

