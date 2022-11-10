Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.22. 35,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,723. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28.

