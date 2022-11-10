Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

