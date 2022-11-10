Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MQY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 10,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.