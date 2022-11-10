Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $19.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.10. The company had a trading volume of 309,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,862. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.