Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $637,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 4.0 %

MMM stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,022. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

