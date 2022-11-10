Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 61,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

