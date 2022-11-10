Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573,428. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

