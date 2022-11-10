Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,215. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

