Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 381 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,496.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,909,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 2,621,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,264,156. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

