Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PG traded up $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 320,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,769,941 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

