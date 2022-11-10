Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after buying an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $13.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.42. 226,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $291.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.