Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesswood Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE CHW opened at C$11.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$205.07 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.59. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

