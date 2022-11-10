ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

