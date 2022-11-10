Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

