Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.7 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

NYSE KO opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

