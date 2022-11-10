Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 38 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cigna by 130.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $329.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day moving average is $278.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.92.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

