Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.70

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$82.70 and last traded at C$82.30, with a volume of 215128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.736 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

