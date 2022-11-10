Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

