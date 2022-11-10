Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,078 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 0.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 37,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,361. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

