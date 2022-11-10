Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,209 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

