Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 7.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 427,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $453.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

